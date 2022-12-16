Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $810.71 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $810.71 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00070479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,899,472,958.42325 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04578364 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,456,155.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

