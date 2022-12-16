Hedera Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $864.84 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00074660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022586 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,899,472,958.42325 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04578364 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,456,155.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

