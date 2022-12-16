Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires 138,137 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

