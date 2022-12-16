Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis by 62.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 15.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 93.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 219,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.89 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

