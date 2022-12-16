Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

