Helen Stephens Group LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $478.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.