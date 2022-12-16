Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Update

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Helium One Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLOGF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.07. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.09. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.23.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

