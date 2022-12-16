HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,329,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 3,952,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43,294.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($56.84) to €47.00 ($49.47) in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.21) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Trading Down 3.4 %

HelloFresh stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531. HelloFresh has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $79.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.