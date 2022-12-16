Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Lowered to $14.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.44. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 88,281 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $16,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 965,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $9,597,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.