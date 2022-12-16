Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Jeremy Cox Sells 5,929 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.7 %

HPE stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.