HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.53.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 181.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 184.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 558,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 71.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 352,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,469,785. The company has a market cap of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

HEXO shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 19th.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

