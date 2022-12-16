HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Up 32.3% in November

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,956. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Several research firms have commented on DINO. Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

