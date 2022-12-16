HI (HI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $687,032.12

HI (HI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and approximately $687,032.12 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00230771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02462374 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $695,346.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

