Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SNLN stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,260,000.

