Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.42. Highway shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,884 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Highway Trading Down 6.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.17.
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
