Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.42. Highway shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,884 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Highway Cuts Dividend

Highway Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

(Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.