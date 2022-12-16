Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,960. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.