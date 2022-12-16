HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

HireRight stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. HireRight has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,274,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,886,677.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,615,476 shares of company stock worth $18,261,342 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

