Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $265.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.