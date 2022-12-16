Holland Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

