Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Reduced by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

