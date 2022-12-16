Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. 50,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.