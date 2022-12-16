Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $29.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,032. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16.

