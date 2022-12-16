Horan Securities Inc. Has $120,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

