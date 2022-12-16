Horan Securities Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE TMO traded down $17.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,650. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,275 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,165 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

