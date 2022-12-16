Horan Securities Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2,525.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.21. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,189. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

