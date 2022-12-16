Horan Securities Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,765. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

