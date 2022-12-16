Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 2,142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 415.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.64. 66,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,506. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.