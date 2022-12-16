Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,110,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $141.10. 9,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,128. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

