Horan Securities Inc. Sells 908 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.88. 1,143,756 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

