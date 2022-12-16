Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.33 ($1.32), with a volume of 590703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.80 ($1.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £126.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.67.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.