Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 1,923 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.10 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

