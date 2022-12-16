Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.2 %
VUG stock opened at $220.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
