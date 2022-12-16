Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

