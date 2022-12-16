Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 5.5% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,253,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

