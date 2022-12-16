Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 4,789 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,445,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48.

