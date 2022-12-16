Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43.

