Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 423 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $133.41.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

