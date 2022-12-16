Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.35 and a 200-day moving average of $187.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

