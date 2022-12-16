Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $528.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.