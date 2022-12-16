Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,182 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.09.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $357.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.07 and a 200-day moving average of $299.58. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

