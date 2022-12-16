Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,396 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

