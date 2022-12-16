Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 20,266 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

