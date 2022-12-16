Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 41,495 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

