Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $118.21 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

