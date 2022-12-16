Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.