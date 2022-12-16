Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AES were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in AES by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -134.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

