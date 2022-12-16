Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

