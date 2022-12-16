Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,043 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 5,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Down 4.4 %

CIEN opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,208 shares of company stock worth $1,511,621. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.



