Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,062 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Illumina by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

