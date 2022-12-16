Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,360 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.